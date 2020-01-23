Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 3,750 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 84.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AFLAC were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,028.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.96 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

