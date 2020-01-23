Optimum Investment Advisors Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,919,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,948,000 after purchasing an additional 855,411 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,504,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,315,000 after acquiring an additional 192,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,391,000 after purchasing an additional 73,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 848,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,359,000 after purchasing an additional 73,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 613,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.50 and a 12-month high of $89.01.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1969 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.