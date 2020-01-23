Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $2,448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $794,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 700,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,162,000 after buying an additional 126,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $153.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $155.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

