Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 955 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pritchard Capital upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of MS opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

