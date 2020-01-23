Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.38). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX opened at $13.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,046,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 2,739.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 369,894 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,205,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,915,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

