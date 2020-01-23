Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

ORRF stock opened at $22.06 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $23.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $246.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

