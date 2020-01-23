Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Receives $54.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $102,501.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,942,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 378.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 54.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.