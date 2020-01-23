Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,397,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,675,734 shares.The stock last traded at $1.08 and had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

The firm has a market cap of $28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

