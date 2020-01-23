Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, approximately 601 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.8172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit