Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, approximately 601 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.8172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF (BATS:USDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

