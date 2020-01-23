Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.
Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $34.90.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
