Pan Orient Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Shares Down 9.6%

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) traded down 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 64,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Pan Orient Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.