Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.92

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $23.57. Parex Resources shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 630,544 shares.

PXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.62.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.6100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Douglas Miller acquired 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.92 per share, with a total value of C$104,863.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,268,513.73. Also, Director Curtis Darrell Bartlett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.66, for a total transaction of C$2,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,066,000. Insiders have sold 303,690 shares of company stock worth $6,494,878 over the last three months.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.