Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PKBK traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.48. 33,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,060. Parke Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $262.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.