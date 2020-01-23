Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.37.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE:PE opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.99. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.