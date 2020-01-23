Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.15

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 137800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $384,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,356.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,957 shares of company stock worth $8,641,142. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 53.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,002,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.