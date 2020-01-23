Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $62.19 on Thursday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.