Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $121.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

