Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

