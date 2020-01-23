Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $280,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in National Grid by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $48.83 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.