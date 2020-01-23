Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,080.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,818,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,394,882,000 after buying an additional 84,794 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $986,601,000 after buying an additional 79,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,116,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $846,412,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

In related news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 226,295 shares of company stock valued at $68,629,486 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $323.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $324.78 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.39 and a 200-day moving average of $282.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.