Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 10,038 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.91 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.14.

