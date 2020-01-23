PAWS Fund Price Up 76.3% Over Last Week (PAWS)

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. PAWS Fund has a total market capitalization of $33,734.00 and $7.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 76.3% against the dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAWS Fund Coin Profile

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. The official message board for PAWS Fund is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund

PAWS Fund Coin Trading

PAWS Fund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

