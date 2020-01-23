PAYCENT (PYN) Market Cap Achieves $51,984.00

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $51,984.00 and $71,527.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

