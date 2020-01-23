Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 1.5% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Paypal were worth $22,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Paypal during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.89. 8,531,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,242. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.96.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

