Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Medica Group (LON:MGP)

Medica Group (LON:MGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.97% from the stock’s current price.

MGP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 155.50 ($2.05). 18,086,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,604. The company has a market capitalization of $168.33 million and a PE ratio of 22.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22. Medica Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.53.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

