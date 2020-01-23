Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 850.83 ($11.19).

GFTU stock opened at GBX 893.50 ($11.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 873.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 793.72. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a one year high of GBX 948 ($12.47). The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92.

In related news, insider David Arnold acquired 2,768 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.34) per share, with a total value of £21,756.48 ($28,619.42).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

