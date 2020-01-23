Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their reduce rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 433 ($5.70) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 510.83 ($6.72).

RMV opened at GBX 674.40 ($8.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87. Rightmove has a 52 week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 641.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

