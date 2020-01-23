Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.70 and last traded at C$3.70, 1,850 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 3,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.80.

The company has a market cap of $30.39 million and a P/E ratio of -56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.41.

In related news, Director Wendy Kathleen Porter acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at C$169,000.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

