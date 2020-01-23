Perennial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Amgen by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $234.93. The company had a trading volume of 101,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,008. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.70. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.11.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

