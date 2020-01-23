Perennial Advisors LLC Sells 603 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Perennial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 25.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,613 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $1,642,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 114,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,783 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $206.38. The company had a trading volume of 479,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.30 and a 200 day moving average of $181.36. The company has a market cap of $408.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

