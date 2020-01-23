Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.69

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 12969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.
In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
