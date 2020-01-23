Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.69

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.69 and last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 12969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $658,781.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

