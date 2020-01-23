Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 2,210.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,006 shares during the quarter. Pulse Electronics comprises approximately 2.3% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Pulse Electronics were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pulse Electronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pulse Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pulse Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $662,000.

Pulse Electronics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 177,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 12 month low of $49.97 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

