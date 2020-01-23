Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Raises Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,732 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 957.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after purchasing an additional 581,955 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,846,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mastercard by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after purchasing an additional 465,173 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 232.7% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 363,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,295 shares of company stock worth $68,629,486. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.98. 4,188,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,240. The company has a market capitalization of $324.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $326.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

