Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. TEGNA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of TEGNA worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,156,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,450. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

