Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. Sells 1,135 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 97.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,184,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after purchasing an additional 583,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 779.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,665,000 after purchasing an additional 596,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,076,000 after purchasing an additional 53,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. ValuEngine raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 target price on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,815. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

