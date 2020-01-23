Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 57,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,361. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

