Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,287 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 32.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,571. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1879 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

