Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Price Down 6%

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) shares were down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $25.62, approximately 1,178,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 607,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

PETS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

The firm has a market cap of $495.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Petmed Express by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 546,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Petmed Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

