Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. (CVE:PDQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as high as $0.13. Petrodorado Energy shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 61,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $5.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Petrodorado Energy (CVE:PDQ)

Petrodorado Energy Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

