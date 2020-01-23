Petrolympic (CVE:PCQ) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Petrolympic Ltd (CVE:PCQ) dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 103,198 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 32,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of $5.52 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Get Petrolympic alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Kelley Szweras sold 666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$26,666.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,733.72.

Petrolympic Ltd., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States and Canada. The company holds a 100% interest covering an area of 56,152 hectares in the St. Lawrence Lowlands shallow sandstones and carbonates platform on the south shore of the St.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrolympic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrolympic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.