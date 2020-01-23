Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Set at GBX 280 by Goldman Sachs Group

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) received a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

PETS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

LON:PETS traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 284 ($3.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

