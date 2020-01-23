Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PETS. HSBC increased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pets at Home Group to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 255 ($3.35) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Shares of Pets at Home Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.74). 727,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

