Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 343,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

PFE opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

