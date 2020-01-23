Philip Andrew Smith Sells 250 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 250 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $13,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,922.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of INTL Fcstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40.

INTL traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.71. INTL Fcstone Inc has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%.

INTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in INTL Fcstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

