Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives $31.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

PHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 401,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,487. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

