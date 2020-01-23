Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,686. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

