Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE PDM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,686. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 267,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit