Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,878. The firm has a market cap of $172.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

