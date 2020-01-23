Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.55.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The company had a trading volume of 761,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,396. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $99.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 68.94%.

In other news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

