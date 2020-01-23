Piper Sandler Comments on Heska Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heska in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heska’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

HSKA has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $106.83 on Thursday. Heska has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.14 million, a PE ratio of 227.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Heska had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth $4,588,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 789.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

