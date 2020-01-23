Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $187.96 Million

Brokerages predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post $187.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.92 million and the highest is $201.57 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $174.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $685.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $698.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $781.54 million, with estimates ranging from $750.34 million to $815.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 547.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,271,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,563,000 after buying an additional 1,920,729 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $43,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $41,592,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $23,796,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 237.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,942,000 after buying an additional 397,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.15. 78,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,987. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

